An Indiana man has been placed on two years’ probation and assessed a fine and costs for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
On Wednesday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Toby T. Takach, who was charged in January 2021 with a felony drug trafficking offense after detectives seized drugs, money and packaging materials from a house in Indiana Borough’s Second Ward.
