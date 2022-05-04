An Indiana man was sentenced Tuesday to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence on June 8, 2021, in Center Township.
Donald M. Williamson, 36, also was assessed a fine and costs before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who said the sentence is effective on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Five days after he was stopped by state police at Troop A, Indiana, for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, he was arrested by Indiana Borough Police for a break-in along North 11th Street in the borough and assault.
Most charges connected to that incident, of burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, were later dismissed, while a charge of resisting arrest was dismissed in February by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.