An Indiana man is in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond on multiple charges stemming from the theft of a vehicle in Greensburg Wednesday evening.
Darryl Lynn Higgins, 38, was located on Thursday at approximately 2:14 a.m. at a location in Indiana County, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Higgins was taken into custody without incident, on charges filed by the City of Greensburg Police Department including a first-degree felony, robbery of a motor vehicle and third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
“After taking Mr. Higgins into custody,” Greenfield said, “our members also located and recovered the stolen vehicle that was also being sought by the City of Greensburg Police Department.”
Higgins initially was lodged in the Indiana County Jail, then transferred to Greensburg where he was arraigned Thursday afternoon by Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan and placed in the Westmoreland prison.
Flanigan scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 21 at 9:15 a.m. on the felony counts, as well as misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking-movable property, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and summary counts including driving with a suspended or revoked license and trespassing by motor vehicle.