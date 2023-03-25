An Indiana man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said.
James Emmanuel Emerson, 51, who also was listed as having New Florence and Pittsburgh addresses, pleaded guilty to two counts before Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.
In connection with the guilty plea, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl J. Spindler advised the court that Emerson knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully possessed with the intent to distribute and distributed 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine on two occasions last year, around Feb. 15 and around March 3.
Emerson is known to local prosecutors.
In October 2020, he made the Five Most Wanted listing from state police at Troop A, Indiana, which arrested Emerson on a warrant for failing to comply with Megan’s Law regulations.
Emerson was convicted of rape in 2003 in Beaver County, according to court records.
Emerson also was charged on March 9, 2022, by state police at Troop A, Indiana, with a series of drug-related offenses including several felonies.
He was placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 and had a pre-trial conference on the local charges on March 17 before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who scheduled jury selection for a trial on Dec. 18 of this year.
Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing on the federal offenses for June 7. The law provides for a sentence of no less than five years to no more than 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both, on each count.
Emerson was one of two men indicted last year in one of the multiple drug cases that involved suspects from or working in the Indiana area.
The FBI Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force, Indiana County Drug Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation — Laurel Highlands Resident Agency conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Emerson.