PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Tuesday that an Indiana man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison and five years of supervised release for violating federal narcotics law.
U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak imposed the sentence on Justin Kromer, 32, who had addresses along South 11th Street in Indiana and Elkin Avenue in the Chevy Chase Heights in White Township.
Brady said Kromer has accepted responsibility for one of two deaths tied to a mix of heroin and fentanyl that he provided.
According to information given to the court, on March 30, 2016, Kromer possessed and distributed stamp bags marked with “Block Party” to someone whose initials were J.W. On that same day, J.W. overdosed and died from using the controlled substances. The victim was not identified any further.
Brady said Kromer accepted responsibility for J.W.’s death as part of his guilty plea.
Drug Enforcement Administration agent William Flaherty said Kromer confirmed that two people who died of suspected heroin overdoses on March 30 and 31, 2016, were his customers.
The other fatality was a woman who had used a heroin bag labeled “Blue Magic.” She also was not identified.
On April 4, 2016, state police arrested Kromer during a traffic stop. Troopers said they found Kromer in possession of 46 stamp bags of heroin and learned that the occupants of the vehicle had bought drugs in Wilkinsburg.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Karl prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
Brady’s office said the DEA worked with state police, district attorneys in Allegheny and Indiana counties, the Indiana County Drug Task Force and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in the investigation.