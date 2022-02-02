An Indiana man has been sentenced in multiple cases that included possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, public drunkenness and driving under the influence.
Rodney M. Campbell, 26, was committed to Indiana County Jail for concurrent terms of up to 12 months, for which he was paroled forthwith, and then was ordered to serve up to two years’ probation.
Campbell faced Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who also assessed fines and costs in nine cases dating to March 2021.
Charges were filed by Indiana Borough Police Department as well as state police at Troop A, Indiana. Campbell was represented by Indiana County Public Defender Jeffrey William Miller.