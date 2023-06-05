Two felony charges were waived to Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas against an Indiana resident stemming from an alleged retail theft.
On Wednesday, Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen waived for court third-degree felony retail theft-take merchandise and third-degree felony receiving stolen property charges against Kenneth McGinnis III, 20.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by East Franklin Township Police Officer Steven D. Guelich, on May 18 at approximately 11:12 a.m., he was dispatched to Walmart for a retail theft in progress.
The officer was advised a White man was wearing a camouflage hat and the vehicle he was seen leaving the Walmart parking lot in went to another nearby business’ parking lot.
The officer was then advised the vehicle was leaving and turning left at the red light at the Walmart intersection.
The vehicle was described to be a light blue sedan.
The officer was unable to locate the vehicle, however, a Kittanning Borough Police officer located the described vehicle and Guelich requested it to be stopped.
Guelich met with the Kittanning Borough Police officer where the vehicle was stopped.
Guelich observed merchandise in the back of the vehicle that matched the description given by a Walmart employee.
The officer also observed a camouflage hat in the vehicle that matched the description of what the person was wearing in the Walmart parking lot.
Guelich asked that both people in the vehicle exit.
Guelich spoke with the other person in the vehicle who was operating the vehicle and who stated they had come from Walmart and the merchandise inside the vehicle was allegedly stolen.
The other person allegedly gave consent to having the vehicle searched. The officer recovered merchandise that matched what was allegedly stolen from the store.
Also, Guelich transported McGinnis back to Walmart, to which a store employee confirmed McGinnis was the suspect.
A Walmart employee also advised the officer that McGinnis, two other times, allegedly stole items from Walmart, but they weren’t able to identify him at the time.
The Walmart employee also advised that there were other Walmart stores allegedly looking for McGinnis.
Guelich was contacted by a detective from the Butler Township Police Department who advised that they would also be filing charges against McGinnis.
According to court papers, McGinnis allegedly has seven prior retail theft convictions.
The total restitution requested was $1,402.98.
Dennis Phillips is the associate editor of the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
