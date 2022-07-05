KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP — An Indiana area man is dead and a woman hospitalized after their motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a Pittsburgh man on Route 56 at Balsiger Road in the Spring Church section of Kiskiminetas Township.
Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers pronounced Anthony D. Stasko, 58, dead at the scene of the crash Sunday at 1:10 p.m. near Kistaco Farm Market.
Kiskiminetas Township police said Stasko and his wife, Kim, were westbound on Route 56 when their Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a Honda CR-V driven by Michael A. Flynn, 31, of Pittsburgh.
Authorities said Flynn’s vehicle had crossed the intersection of Route 56 and Balsiger Road when the crash occurred. They said both Stasko and his wife were wearing helmets and were thrown from their motorcycle.
Kim Stasko was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh area hospital. Her condition was not available Monday afternoon.
Myers said his office was assisted at the scene by township police and fire departments, a Pennsylvania State Police reconstruction unit, North Apollo Volunteer Fire Department and Oklahoma Ambulance.
Kiskiminetas Township Police said the reconstruction effort took several hours to complete, affecting traffic on Route 56 into Sunday evening.
The coroner said an autopsy would be performed, but that autopsy and toxicology results would not be available for several weeks.