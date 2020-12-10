An investigation that began more than nine months ago has resulted in the arrests of an Indiana couple for child endangerment and simple assault.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Quamir Celesta N Mathis, 27, and Amber Elaine Bailey, 28, both of Indiana, were charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Police said an investigation began Feb. 27 at an apartment in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Officers found two children, both under 4 years of age, had been beaten with a belt. Police said the two children also were left alone inside the apartment on multiple occasions.
Bailey was charged with one felony count of child endangerment, while Mathis was charged with two counts of child endangerment as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Bailey was arraigned Nov. 24 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Mathis was arraigned Wednesday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Bailey now faces a hearing Jan. 20 while Mathis is scheduled for a hearing Jan. 21, both before Judge Guy Haberl.
Borough police officers said they worked with and relied upon Indiana County Children and Youth Services, the CARE Center of Indiana County, and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office.