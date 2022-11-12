IBPD honored

Terri Petrick, president of AAA East Central, honored Indiana Borough Police Department among those public safety agencies that were standouts in efforts to increase road safety for all motorists. At left is Indiana Lt. Eric Slovinsky, while at right is Indiana Patrolman Michael Clawson.

 Submitted

AAA East Central honored local police departments this week for their efforts to increase road safety for all motorists.

Indiana and Punxsutawney police departments were among 59 from across western Pennsylvania to receive Platinum Awards, for being “Commendable Leaders” in their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared towards making communities safer. State Police Troop A, Greensburg, also received a Platinum Award.