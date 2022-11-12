AAA East Central honored local police departments this week for their efforts to increase road safety for all motorists.
Indiana and Punxsutawney police departments were among 59 from across western Pennsylvania to receive Platinum Awards, for being “Commendable Leaders” in their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared towards making communities safer. State Police Troop A, Greensburg, also received a Platinum Award.
“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety adviser, AAA East Central. “Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”
Among those receiving Gold Awards, the second highest recognition to be given, were the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in South Buffalo Township and Worthington in Armstrong County.
Others were honored with Silver and Bronze awards.
AAA East Central, a not-for-profit association with local offices in Indiana and 69 other locations in five states, serving 2.7 million members, conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout Pennsylvania focusing on all age groups.