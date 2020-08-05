In a mid-year review Tuesday night for borough council, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said a borough police department that should have 20 officers and two staffers in administrative positions instead has vacancies.
For one, Lt. Anthony Clement retired on Feb. 14 and three days later was named interim director of IUP’s Department of Public Safety and University Police, leaving his IBPD post unfilled.
The department also has an unfilled position of administrative secretary, two patrol vacancies, another patrol officer on extended sick leave, and a fourth patrol officer who is injured. A support sergeant and a detective each were reassigned to patrol work.
Also, the chief told council, one officer is now eligible for retirement, while another will retire in 2022.
Amid those needs, Indiana Borough Police Department handled 6,560 calls in the first half of 2020, up from 4,996 in the first half of 2019, a year that ended with a total of 9,555 calls.
This year, Schawl said there were 111 investigations of noise and disorderly gatherings, 79 animal complaints, 60 civil complaints and 77 pieces of lost property that either had been recovered or still are under investigation.
The year so far also has featured two shootings, eight death investigations or suicide attempts, 99 burglar and fire alarm responses, 71 incidents of domestic violence and/or protection-from-abuse order violations, 66 drug investigations and/or overdoses, 51 burglary and theft investigations, 95 incidents of disorderly conduct and/or harassment, 29 criminal mischief investigations, 25 arrests for driving under the influence, seven wanted persons, 97 accident investigations, eight sexual assault investigations and 20 incidents of trespass.
There also had been 1,682 business security checks, 1,216 school patrols, 215 medical emergency responses, 54 welfare checks, 323 reports of suspicious activity and 16 road complaints.
Schawl also reported on recruitment, saying a Civil Service list is active with five eligible candidates for the police force.
As the chief told council during his presentation, “we continue to succeed by anticipation, preparation and determination,” adding that “today’s successes were yesterday’s decisions.”