At Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council meeting, Police Chief Justin Schawl provided a report on Indiana Borough Police Department operations in December 2021, with comparisons to the previous two years.
IBPD had 647 calls for service in December 2021, compared to 577 in December 2020 and 589 in December 2019.
For all of the past two years, Schawl reported that IBPD handled 7,648 calls in 2021, down from 8,528 in 2020.
School patrols totaled 142 in the last month of 2021, compared to 115 in the last month of 2020, but 260 in December 2019.
For all of the past two years, there were 1,507 school patrols in 2021 and 1,777 in 2020.
Patrols of houses of worship totaled 20 in December 2021, up from four in the same month a year before, but down from 28 in December 2019.
Annual totals reported were 243 house of worship patrols in 2021, up from 193 in 2020.
There were 17 crash investigations in December 2021, up from 15 each in the final months of 2019 and 2020.
For the past two years, IBPD investigated 220 crashes in 2021, up from 187 in 2020.
Other figures for December 2021 and for all of last year included:
• One anti-noise violation, bringing the year’s total to 35.
• No open container violations, keeping the year’s total at five.
• Same for public urination and disorderly gatherings in December 2021, but the totals for all of 2021 were five citations for public urination and three for disorderly gatherings.
There were 63 university-related activities in December 2021, bringing the year’s total to 1,011. That’s compared to 29 in December 2020 and 767 for all of 2020, but 75 university-related activities in December 2019.
There was one assist to Indiana University of Pennsylvania police in December 2021, bringing the year’s total to 18.
By comparison, there also was one assist to IUP police in December 2020, but 13 for all of 2020.
There also was one assist to state police in December 2021, bringing the year’s total to 38. That’s down from 2 assists in December 2020 and 44 for all of 2020, and five assists in December 2019.
No assists were reported to the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department in 2021, down from 3 in all of 2020.
Assists to other law enforcement agencies totaled seven in December 2021, bringing the year’s total to 72; four in December 2020, bringing the total for all 2020 to 39, and one assist in December 2019.
Also, focusing on January 2022 and the same month a year ago, Indiana Borough Parking Department reported the issuance of 420 parking tickets last month, down from 1,146 a year ago.
Parking fines paid also were down, to $9,090 in January 2022 from $13,104 in January 2021, while nonresident parking permits only netted $74 in January of this year, compared to $1,195 in the same month a year ago.
And meter revenue was down from $10,963.84 in January 2021 to $9,524.95 in January of this year.
Total revenue for the Parking Department, including the parking garage, zone parking and surface lot revenue, meter bag rental, parking boot revenue and miscellaneous items, was $51,540.95 in January of this year, down from $58,063.84 in the same month a year ago.