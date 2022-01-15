The Indiana Borough Police Department said Friday it was made aware of an attempted scam conducted by text message and cautioned residents to be vigilant of phone scams.
On Friday, IBPD said, an Indiana Borough resident received an official-looking text message from what appeared to be their bank inquiring if a $2,000 transaction was authorized from their account.
After the resident responded, “no,” a second text message was received informing the resident that a “representative” would be in touch.
IBPD said that text message was followed immediately by a phone call in which a female voice attempted to obtain the resident’s online banking username and password, allegedly to stop the transaction.
Police said the private username and password were not given and the call was ended.
The department said it is reminding all residents to keep financial information and passwords private.