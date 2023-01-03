Indiana Borough Police 002.jpg

Indiana Borough Police logos. Stock photos for the Gazette news web.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Borough Police Department provided an amended and updated report on a truck-bicycle accident Thursday evening along the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street.

In a release Monday afternoon, Police Chief Justin Schawl said Jacqueline McCullough was operating her bicycle, and not walking it as previously reported, on the south sidewalk of Philadelphia Street.

