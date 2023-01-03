Indiana Borough Police Department provided an amended and updated report on a truck-bicycle accident Thursday evening along the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street.
In a release Monday afternoon, Police Chief Justin Schawl said Jacqueline McCullough was operating her bicycle, and not walking it as previously reported, on the south sidewalk of Philadelphia Street.
“The original release incorrectly asserted the bicycle was being pushed at the time of crash,” Schawl said. “The truck, operated by Michael Ream, was exiting a parking lot onto Philadelphia Street when impact occurred.”
For his part, Ream said he received “for the police and my insurance company to clear me from fault” a surveillance video of the accident.
“Ms. McCullough was clearly flying down the hill on her bicycle on the sidewalk which is against Indiana (Borough) ordinances,” Ream said in an email to The Indiana Gazette.
Schawl said no traffic citations have been issued.
As originally reported, IBPD officers were assisted on-scene by Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Indiana Fire Association.