Indiana Borough Police Department is seeking information regarding an attempted robbery at 2:02 a.m. Saturday at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St., according to information posted on the Borough of Indiana Facebook page.
According to the information, “a male approached the register area and handed a note to an employee that demanded cash — while making an accompanying verbal demand. Money was not exchanged, and the male left the store. No one inside the store was injured and others inside were not alerted to the actions occurring.”
State police and Sheetz security officials assisted police in the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the post.
Anyone having information is asked to contact borough police at (724) 349-2121.