State police at Kittanning said a 65-year-old Indiana woman was not injured when her car was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Route 28 two miles south of the Harmar exit in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County.
Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday at 8 p.m., when Kaden K. Young, 27, of Pittsburgh, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to slow down before striking the rear of a car driven by Maryann Miller.
State police said Young and Miller both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Troopers said Young’s truck sustained minor damage and could be driven away, but Miller’s car incurred disabling damage and had to be towed.