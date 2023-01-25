Linda McClure

State police said this was from a 1975 yearbook picture of Linda McClure, when she was about 13 years old. The source of the yearbook was not released.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police

SOMERSET — A passenger killed in a 1987 crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County has been identified as a 26-year-old Indiana woman.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop T, which patrols the toll road, said Tuesday that DNA testing had determined that the victim was Linda Jean McClure.