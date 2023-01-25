SOMERSET — A passenger killed in a 1987 crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County has been identified as a 26-year-old Indiana woman.
Pennsylvania State Police Troop T, which patrols the toll road, said Tuesday that DNA testing had determined that the victim was Linda Jean McClure.
State police said McClure was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed on Oct. 22, 1987, at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, less than 10 miles east of the Somerset Interchange in Stonycreek Township.
Troopers said the tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer truck, killing McClure and her driver, identified in news reports at the time as Edward Pratt, 57, of Fontana, Calif.
While police were able to immediately identify Pratt, McClure’s identity remained unknown despite multiple efforts over the years.
“There were many obstacles in this case but none that deterred the outcome,” said Major Michael Carroll, commander of PSP Area II, which includes coverage areas of 17 barracks across three troops, including Troop A in Indiana, Ebensburg, Avonmore, Greensburg and Somerset, and the nine Troop T barracks along the Turnpike.
“I commend the troopers who remained dedicated to their duty and ultimately brought closure to this case,” Carroll said.
In August 2022, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission agreed to pay for forensic genetic genealogy DNA testing, working with Othram, a private laboratory in The Woodlands, Texas, that applies modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence.
State police said Othram’s genealogy team then produced investigative leads from that profile.
Those leads led to McClure’s brother, who submitted a DNA sample for comparison, confirming that McClure was the victim of the crash.
“The Pennsylvania Turnpike is pleased we were able to support the State Police on this cold case,” said Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We hope that this revelation provides long overdue comfort to Ms. McClure’s family.”
State police said McClure’s family told investigators they last communicated with her in the late 1980s, and that she had not been reported as missing to law enforcement.