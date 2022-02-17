An Indiana woman is facing a multitude of charges before Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, including allegations of theft-by-deception on four occasions at Sheetz at 380 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana.
According to court records, Dana Lynn Findley, 29, is unable to post $1,250 in bail and awaits a 1 p.m. Feb. 24 preliminary hearing before Haberl from a cell in Indiana County Jail.
In a news release, Indiana Borough Police Department said its officers investigated multiple theft incidents at Sheetz, on Feb. 4 at about 1:43 p.m., Feb. 8 at about 5:50 p.m., and Feb. 9 at both 5:45 a.m. and 5:55 p.m.
IBPD said its investigation turned up Findley being seen taking merchandise she had not paid for, and returning it at the cash register for full refunds, on three occasions.
On the fourth, on Feb. 9, police said Findley was seen taking Sheetz merchandise and leaving the store without any payment.
Indiana Borough Police said criminal complaints for theft by deception and a non-traffic summary citation for retail theft were filed with Haberl, who arraigned Findley four times, the first being on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m., and the others coming on Wednesday morning at separate times.
For the summary count of retail theft, Haberl was listed as “awaiting (a) plea” from Findley.