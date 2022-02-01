An Indiana woman is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing later this month on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment in the weekend stabbing of her husband.
Indiana Borough Police Department said officers were called at 12:15 a.m. Saturday to a residence along the 1200 block of School Street, after a man called in to say his wife had stabbed him in the torso region.
Police said the man alleged that Chamine Ayres, 39, had stabbed him after an argument ensued.
The man was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to a hospital.
No report was available about his condition Monday.
Borough police said Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department also assisted on scene.
IBPD said Ayres was taken into custody and arraigned Saturday before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 16 at 9:10 a.m.