An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove was charged with harassment after an incident earlier this week at the facility east of Indiana.
State police said Elijah Ashari Arrington, 18, of McClure, Snyder County, became angry because he was missing a beef patty on a hamburger sandwich and threw his food tray at a corrections officer.
“The tray struck the guard,” state police said in the report. “The guard had to change his uniform from all the food on the tray (that) soiled his uniform.”
State police said the guard was a 29-year-old man from Greensburg but otherwise did not identify him.
Troopers said Arrington was issued a non-traffic citation after the 11 a.m. incident on Tuesday and brought before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. On Friday, according to court records, the case was transferred to another court.