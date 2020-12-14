An inmate at State Correctional Institution Pine Grove, who was convicted of trying to kill two state troopers and steal their police car, was ordered today in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to serve a maximum 244 years in prison for his brazen escape attempt.
Judge William Martin sentenced Simere Alford, originally of Philadelphia, on 18 charges but allowed most of the terms to be served at the same time. The net sentence will keep Alford behind bars for 20 to 100 years, in addition to a sentence of 17 to 60 years that he had been serving at the state prison in White Township since August 2018.
Alford will turn 22 on New Year’s Day.
He was 19 in May 2018, when he was convicted of third-degree murder and four related charges stemming from the May 2017 choking and suffocation death of his 7-year-old sister in Philadelphia.
On June 24, 2019, Troopers Jeremy Leasure and Alison Goswick drove him to Clymer District Court for a hearing on charges that he has assaulted someone in the maximum security prison. After the court appearance, as Leasure made the final turn off Route 286 returning the inmate to SCI Pine Grove, investigators said Alford slipped from his leather restraint belt, grabbed Leasure’s gun and fired two rounds before the troopers subdued him.
In the melee, Leasure wrestled the service firearm, a .45-caliber Glock S handgun, from Alford but lost control of the cruiser.
One of the gunshots whizzed past Leasure’s head and the second slug went through Alford’s foot and lodged in the frame of the car, investigators determined.
Goswick suffered a broken arm when the police car hit a guardrail along Fyock Road near the gate to the prison and the airbags deployed, but she then pulled open a rear door and secured Leasure’s loose gun as the men tumbled to the ground. Leasure pinned Alford to the ground until other officers arrived.
According to the accounts of the episode in the criminal charges filed days and in testimony at a preliminary hearing, Alford admitted to police while at Indiana Regional Medical Center that he wanted to steal the police car and drive to Philadelphia. But he denied that he wanted do any more than to just wound the troopers.
“If I was trying to kill him, he would’ve been dead,” Alford told Cpl. Nicholas Perc, claiming he intended to shoot Leasure in the leg, shoot Goswick’s back, then shoot the handcuffs from his wrists.
According to the charges, Perc wrote that he learned that Alford told the medical staff at the hospital that “he had a clear shot at (Leasure’s) head,” and that Alford wouldn’t talk to him about making that comment.
A jury in the county court convicted Alford of all but three charges following a trial on Sept. 10.
Martin ordered him to serve terms of 20 to 40 years, back to back, for two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two more consecutive terms of five to 10 years in prison for two counts of robbery.
The rest of the sentences are to be concurrently served with the others, Martin ruled: two terms of six to 20 years for aggravated assault of a police officer; two terms of eight to 20 years for assault of a police officer; one term of 2½ to 10 years for theft; two terms of two to 10 years for assault by a prisoner; one to seven years for institutional vandalism; one to seven years for disarming a law enforcement officer; two to seven years for attempted escape; 3½ to seven years for carrying a gun without a license; two terms of one to two years for recklessly endangering another person; and nine months to two years for resisting arrest.
The jury declared Alford not guilty of attempted robbery of a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated harassment by a prison.