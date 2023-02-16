KITTANNING — A Rural Valley man lodged in Armstrong County Jail for defiant trespass and disorderly conduct has more charges pending following an incident early Saturday at the Kittanning lockup.

State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Jimmy Dean Walker IV, 32, reportedly was not liking his food and used his tray to break the cell window, while he also was tearing out the padding in his isolated room.

