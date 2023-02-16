KITTANNING — A Rural Valley man lodged in Armstrong County Jail for defiant trespass and disorderly conduct has more charges pending following an incident early Saturday at the Kittanning lockup.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Jimmy Dean Walker IV, 32, reportedly was not liking his food and used his tray to break the cell window, while he also was tearing out the padding in his isolated room.
Charges are pending the total value of damage caused.
Meanwhile, Walker is being held in lieu of $7,500 bond on a third-degree misdemeanor count of defiant trespass and a summary count of disorderly conduct due to unreasonable noise, for which he was arraigned Feb. 5 before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.
A preliminary hearing on the Feb. 5 charges is scheduled May 23 before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland.