An Indiana Borough resident was convinced it was an investment opportunity.
That resident told Indiana Borough Police Department he eventually found out otherwise.
On Saturday, Chief Justin Schawl said, IBPD received a report that the resident was scammed out of approximately $27,000.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Schawl said the resident was contacted via email and phone calls and convinced to buy gift cards from large retailers and read the numbers off to the scammer.
Indiana officers said this occurred over a period of several months. All the while, police said, the scammer had convinced the resident this was an investment opportunity.
The chief said his department encourages citizens to carefully vet internet-based requests for money/investments.
He said others who believe they may have fallen victim to a scam are encouraged to call the FBI Scam Complaint Hotline at 1 (855) 324-7257.