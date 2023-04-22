Indiana Regional Medical Center has joined other hospitals across western Pennsylvania in revising mask policies.
Effective April 3, the White Township hospital said Friday, IRMC updated its COVID-19 policies to remain in-line with current federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
The hospital said several considerations led to making changes to policies and physical changes that were put into place due to the pandemic.
“We will continue precautions with patients with possible and confirmed COVID-19,” said Dr. Richard Neff, IRMC’s chief medical officer, “and also will support the decisions of individuals and areas that decide to have stricter masking policies based on considerations of at-risk populations, inability to socially distance due to space limitations, etc.”
As applied to employees, physicians, patients, students, contractors, visitors and volunteers — and as subject to change in the event that COVID-19 trends change significantly — IRMC started these changes:
• Face masks are not required (unless you have an upper respiratory illness).
• Visitors are permitted in the IRMC Cafe.
• Visitors ages 2 and above are welcome.
• Visitors permitted in COVID+ areas (must wear proper PPE).
• In-person events and meetings without restriction.
It stopped doing the following:
• Universal masking policy.
• Monoclonal antibody clinic.
• COVID testing upon hospital admission (unless showing COVID symptoms or an exposure to someone with COVID).
Additionally, Neff stressed, “to keep our patients safe, employees should not come to work sick, but call Employee Health.”
And the White Township hospital complex is continuing these conditions:
• Isolation for COVID+ patients and proper PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).
• Requiring unvaccinated employees to continue social distance.
• Requiring employees not to report to work if feeling ill. (Employees should call [724] 357-7051 if feeling ill.)
• Allowing for wearing a higher level of PPE if desired.
• Allowing restrictions in specific offices/departments based on the medical director’s specific area considerations.
• Recommending masking if an area is seeing a high number of sick patients.