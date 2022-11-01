irmc logo.jpg
Picasa

On Wednesday from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Indiana Regional Medical Center, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, will be conducting emergency response exercises at the IRMC Outpatient Services Building (the former Indiana UrgiCare location) on the main IRMC campus at 841 Hospital Road in White Township.

It means the Primary Care Walk-In Clinic (located within the IRMC Outpatient Services Building) will be closed Wednesday morning to allow for this training event, as well as several administrative departments also located in the Outpatient Service Building.

Tags