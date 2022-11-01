On Wednesday from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Indiana Regional Medical Center, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police, will be conducting emergency response exercises at the IRMC Outpatient Services Building (the former Indiana UrgiCare location) on the main IRMC campus at 841 Hospital Road in White Township.
It means the Primary Care Walk-In Clinic (located within the IRMC Outpatient Services Building) will be closed Wednesday morning to allow for this training event, as well as several administrative departments also located in the Outpatient Service Building.
However, the IRMC Emergency Department will remain open for medical emergencies and will not be affected by this event.
The purpose of these exercises is to provide IRMC safety and security officers and employees as well as members of participating agencies the opportunity to practice and refine their individual and collective response to emergencies at the White Township hospital.
In addition to IRMC and the state police (including members of the PSP Special Emergency Response Team), participating agencies are Indiana Borough Police Department, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Department, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency (the county's 911 center) and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
ICEMA will post message boards in the IRMC campus parking lots on IRMC’s main campus, reading “Exercise Today — Increased Police Presence.”
Visitors to IRMC may observe law enforcement and emergency services-related activity in the area of the IRMC Outpatient Services Building and are requested to follow temporary posted signage to assist with parking. For assistance with parking or directions, please call (724) 357-7000 or visit the Information Desk located within the IRMC Main Entrance.