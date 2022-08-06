Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department was involved in the investigation that led to the conviction of a Greene County man on federal counts of cyberstalking and communication of threats to injure.
On Thursday in the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania, Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan sentenced Kaleb Levicky, 23, formerly of Carmichaels, to 37 months’ imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
According to information presented to the court, from Nov. 3, 2020, and continuing through Nov. 30, 2020, Levicky sent numerous messages via an Instagram account and multiple telephone numbers to subjects labeled as Person 1, Person 1’s Friend, and Person 1’s Boyfriend.
In these messages, federal prosecutors said, Levicky threatened to cause serious bodily injury and death to Person 1.
Subsequently, on Dec. 14, 2020, Levicky sent a text message to Person 2, threatening to “kill hundreds of innocent people” with firearms.
Investigators with the Federal Bureau of investigation confirmed that Levicky previously purchased these firearms, and investigators ultimately seized these firearms from Levicky.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark V. Gurzo prosecuted this case.
In addition to IUP police, Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Freeland Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Cumberland Township Police Department and Arizona State University Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Levicky.