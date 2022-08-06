gavel.jpg

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department was involved in the investigation that led to the conviction of a Greene County man on federal counts of cyberstalking and communication of threats to injure.

On Thursday in the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania, Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan sentenced Kaleb Levicky, 23, formerly of Carmichaels, to 37 months’ imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Tags