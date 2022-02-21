A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday in United States District Court in Pittsburgh to 12 years in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release, in a drug case as well as the bribery of an Indiana County Jail guard.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Rashon Richardson, 31, to 10 years for possessed distribution-level quantities of crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin, as well as a loaded 9-mm Ruger pistol despite being prohibited from doing so because of prior felony convictions.
Bissoon also sentenced Richardson to the additional two years for paying multiple bribes to Alex Lewis, a then-corrections officer at the county jail, so that Lewis would smuggle contraband cellphones into the White Township facility.
On Nov. 10, Lewis, 26, formerly of Home as well as McDonough, Ga., was sentenced by Bissoon to two years in prison and 18 months’ supervised release on charges of conspiracy and accepting bribes.
According to a statement issued by Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, Richardson admitted possessing the drugs and gun on Nov. 2, 2015.
The conduct led to federal charges for which he was detained and held at the Indiana County Jail, pursuant to a contract between the jail and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Between June and August 2019, while Richardson was being held at ICJ, Chung said he paid multiple bribes to Lewis.
As part of the bribery conspiracy, Richardson admitted that he used an intermediary outside the jail to meet Lewis and pay bribes on his behalf in the form of cash and, on one occasion, a $400 payment to Lewis’s Cash App account.
Richardson admitted that he and other federal detainees used the smuggled cellphones to make unmonitored calls from inside Indiana County Jail.
Lewis had been named on Nov. 13, 2020, in a five-count federal grand jury indictment along with Richardson.
Kaufman said Lewis requested a probationary sentence but Bissoon rejected that appeal, imposing instead a sentence consistent with federal sentencing guidelines.
“If the people we place in trusted positions cannot be trusted, the entire system breaks down,” Bissoon said.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric G. Olshan and Nicole Vasquez Schmitt prosecuted these cases on behalf of the government.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation leading to Richardson’s original charges.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the bribery-related charges, with what Chung termed valuable assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County Jail.