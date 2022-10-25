Among recent decisions in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas:
• Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Anthony B. Cottone, 72, of Pleasant Unity, Westmoreland County, to 11½ to 23 months in Indiana County Jail for a second-degree count of indecent exposure. He also was assessed costs and a fine.
• Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Douglas A. Lydic, 38, of Cherry Tree, to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, but paroled him forthwith, for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.
Clark also ordered Lydic to serve five years’ probation and pay costs and a fine.
• Force also ordered parole and street time revoked on third-degree felony counts of retail theft and criminal trespass for Tracey L. Livington, 52, of Indiana, who is serving time in Indiana County Jail.