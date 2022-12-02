gavel.jpg

A Commodore man already sentenced to four months to one year in the Indiana County Jail for receiving stolen property in a late January incident in Green Township also will serve 18 to 48 months in a State Correctional Institution after probation was revoked in a series of 2019 incidents.

On Thursday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark revoked probation in the case of Brian James Barr, 47, who had been sentenced in three third-degree felony incidents of theft by unlawful taking and one third-degree felony incident of criminal trespass.

Tags