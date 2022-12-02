A Commodore man already sentenced to four months to one year in the Indiana County Jail for receiving stolen property in a late January incident in Green Township also will serve 18 to 48 months in a State Correctional Institution after probation was revoked in a series of 2019 incidents.
On Thursday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark revoked probation in the case of Brian James Barr, 47, who had been sentenced in three third-degree felony incidents of theft by unlawful taking and one third-degree felony incident of criminal trespass.
The state prison terms each total 18 to 48 months but will be served concurrently.
In October, Clark had sentenced Barr and assessed costs, a fine and restitution from him, for the theft of a utility vehicle with a plow and assorted tools stolen from an unlocked, detached garage along state Route 580.
Also Thursday, Brian S. Farster, 37, of Big Run, Jefferson County, was sentenced to a year’s probation by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco for possession of a controlled substance.
And Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force sentenced Mark E. Goss, 57, of Glen Campbell, to 18 months probation for a series of misdemeanors including possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.