police car lights 1.jpg

A Jeannette man was fatally injured when the car in which he was riding was struck by another traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 119 South in Center Township late Thursday night.

The driver of the other car, Elias Lopez Jimenez, 28, of Indiana, later was arrested and is being held without bond in Indiana County Jail on felony counts of homicide by vehicle, being involved in an accident involving a death and driving without a license.