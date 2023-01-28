A Jeannette man was fatally injured when the car in which he was riding was struck by another traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 119 South in Center Township late Thursday night.
The driver of the other car, Elias Lopez Jimenez, 28, of Indiana, later was arrested and is being held without bond in Indiana County Jail on felony counts of homicide by vehicle, being involved in an accident involving a death and driving without a license.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Alex Andrew Booher, 30, of Jeannette, was a restrained rear-seat passenger in the car driven by Christopher A. Sipes, 30, of Greensburg.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said members of the Indiana Patrol Unit were dispatched at approximately 11:29 p.m. Thursday to Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township, where Booher was receiving chest compressions for cardiac arrest and that Jimenez had fled the scene on foot.
Booher was treated at the scene and taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m. Friday.
Troopers said Jimenez’s 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north while Sipes’ car was traveling south.
State police said Sipes was unable to avoid Jimenez’s car, which struck the other vehicle in its 10 o’clock position.
A second passenger in Sipes’ car, Brian R. Myers, 29, of Greensburg, was seat-belted and transported to IRMC for treatment of what state police said were suspected minor injuries. Sipes also was wearing a seat belt and treated at IRMC for suspected minor injuries.
While on-scene, troopers began canvassing the area and followed footprints from the driver’s side of the car that struck Sipes’ vehicle into a wooded area that led onto the Hoodlebug Trail.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the tracks led north on the Hoodlebug Trail and eventually crossed over Wayne Avenue and into the Quality Inn & Suites parking lot.
After reviewing surveillance video from the Homer City Sheetz and gathering additional identifying information, troopers spoke with staff at Quality Inn & Suites, and then located Jimenez hiding under a bed in a hotel room there.
During their encounter with Jimenez, Greenfield said, troopers observed that Jimenez displayed indicators of being under the influence alcohol and he was placed under arrest.
Jimenez was then transported to IRMC for a blood draw. Results of the blood test are pending receipt of laboratory results. He was also determined to not possess a valid driver’s license.
Jimenez was then processed and transported to the Indiana County Jail to await a preliminary arraignment conducted at 8:15 a.m. Friday before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
Bail was denied and Jimenez was returned to Indiana County Jail to await a preliminary hearing on Feb. 13 at 10:20 a.m. before Welch.
Greenfield said members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit were assisted on-scene by the Troop A Forensic Services and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) units, Overman and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
Homer City Fire Department also was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency. Route 119 was closed for several hours in the area of the crash scene during the investigation and crash reconstruction.
Overman said Booher’s family chose to participate with organ and tissue donation through the Center for Organ Recovery and Education. Welch Funeral Home in Ford City is handling funeral arrangements.