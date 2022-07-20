JOHNSTOWN — A former resident of Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal child sexual exploitation laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Ronald Oshensky Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to Count One of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.
According to information presented to the court, Mr. Oshensky was a foster parent with Children and Youth Services organizations from several southwestern Pennsylvania counties.
Specific counties were not detailed in the public record, but Chung’s spokeswoman Margaret Philbin said she could confirm that Oshensky was a foster parent with one of the counties that was the object of an Indiana Gazette inquiry.
She was asked if Armstrong, Indiana or Westmoreland were among the counties where Oshensky was a foster parent.
The state courts website gave no information of any charges against Oshensky in any of those counties.
However, it gave details of his guilty plea on May 28, 2021, before Cambria County Common Pleas Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to one count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and one of corruption of minors, for which he was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in prison, to be followed by three years’ probation.
Through his guilty plea and pursuant to his plea agreement in federal court, Chung said Oshensky acknowledged that from July 14, 2011, to Oct. 23, 2011, the exact date being unknown, he produced two videotapes containing a total of 18 video clips that depicted seven different minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, all of which were produced using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.
“Mr. Oshensky was entrusted to care for some of the most vulnerable members of society,” Chung said. “Through the documented serial sexual abuse he perpetrated against children, he breached that trust and further victimized already disadvantaged youth.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Chung said Oshensky’s plea “reflects my office’s commitment to holding accountable those who perpetrate sexual offenses against children and ensures that western Pennsylvania is safer a place by taking a dangerous child predator out of the community.”
Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Johnstown Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Oshensky.
William S. Walker, special agent in charge for HSI’s Philadelphia Field Office, said the investigation “clearly demonstrates the power of interagency cooperation resulting in taking a dangerous predator off the streets.”
Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for Dec. 2. The law provides for a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.
Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.