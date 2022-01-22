A Johnstown man is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a Dec. 30 incident in Indiana Borough.
At 6:39 p.m. that day, Indiana Borough Police said officers observed Abdullah Battle, 25, at a business along Philadelphia Street. Battle was wanted on a charge of flight to avoid apprehension out of Johnstown, for which he would plead guilty to a lesser count on Jan. 5 in Cambria County Court.
Indiana police said Battle was arrested and a search of his vehicle turned up a large amount of marijuana as well as drug-trafficking-related paraphernalia. Charges were filed with Haberl on Tuesday.
A 24-year-old Indiana man in the vehicle with Battle was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.
In Cambria County, Battle faced Johnstown Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price, who assessed him $1,064.28 in fines and costs.