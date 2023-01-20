CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP — A Johnstown man was hospitalized with what authorities thought to be a serious injury in a one-vehicle Wednesday night crash along Route 422 East, less than half a mile south of Diehl Road in Cherryhill Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the 30-year-old driver, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was eastbound on Route 422 shortly before 11:30 p.m. when his Toyota Camry crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and then went down an embankment, struck a tree and rolled onto its side in a wooded area adjacent to the westbound lane of travel.