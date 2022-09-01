EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a Philadelphia man who was shot in Johnstown in January 2021 and then dumped 16 miles away along a road in southern Indiana County.
Dionte Demond Jones, 29, entered his plea Wednesday in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, before Cambria County Common Pleas Judge David Tulowitzki, who set sentencing for Oct. 3.
Green’s body was discovered by a highway maintenance worker as he was inspecting drainage on Jan. 21, 2021, along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township.
That was two days after Green, also known as Dashawn Green-Brewster, was reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department. It touched off a manhunt that ended with Jones being extradited in October 2021 in North Carolina.
“The third degree (plea) is a fair and reasonable result given the circumstances in this case,” said Domenic Joseph Pietropaolo, the Pittsburgh defense attorney hired by Jones’ family. “He would have been looking at first-degree murder (if the matter went to trial) and life without parole.”
Instead, Pietropaolo said, Jones likely will get six to 16 years in a state correctional institution, then four years probation. Until Oct. 3, Jones will remain in Cambria County Jail.
“This was a situation where we believe the decedent, the victim, robbed Mr. Jones of drugs and potentially money,” said Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer. “As a result Mr. Jones took matters into his own hands ... and used force that was not justified.”
Neugebauer said the shooting happened very quickly after the attempted theft, calling it “a short sequence of events.”
Pietropaolo said it was a robbery that had gone bad, and “a tragic circumstance all the way around. It is no good for anyone involved,” including Green’s family and Jones’ own family, including two small children.
The defense attorney added, “Mr. Jones is extremely apologetic and very remorseful. It was a terrible series of bad decisions here.”
Other cases stemmed from the murder, including charges that a Johnstown woman and her mother hindered the apprehension of Jones.
“The cases that stem from the movement of the body from Cambria County to Indiana County are still ongoing,” Neugebauer said.