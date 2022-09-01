EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a Philadelphia man who was shot in Johnstown in January 2021 and then dumped 16 miles away along a road in southern Indiana County.

Dionte Demond Jones, 29, entered his plea Wednesday in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, before Cambria County Common Pleas Judge David Tulowitzki, who set sentencing for Oct. 3.

Tags