police car lights 1.jpg

Three Johnstown residents have been cited in connection with an accident on Sept. 3 along Philadelphia Street in Indiana where one of the three was run over as she tried to get out of a moving vehicle.

A warrant has been issued by Indiana Borough Police Department for the arrest of Ian Joel Cabo, 18, who has been charged with an accident involving personal injury, false identification to law enforcement, failure to render aid and driving without a license.

