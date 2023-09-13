Three Johnstown residents have been cited in connection with an accident on Sept. 3 along Philadelphia Street in Indiana where one of the three was run over as she tried to get out of a moving vehicle.
A warrant has been issued by Indiana Borough Police Department for the arrest of Ian Joel Cabo, 18, who has been charged with an accident involving personal injury, false identification to law enforcement, failure to render aid and driving without a license.
His case is listed as “inactive” as a preliminary hearing is pending before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch.
Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said one of Cabo’s passengers, an identified 17-year-old female, attempted to exit his vehicle while it was stopped at a red light at Philadelphia and Seventh streets, but then the vehicle began moving and the passenger was pulled under a rear tire.
Schawl said that passenger as well as Alana Tucker-Williams, 18, each also were charged with giving false information to law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is pending for Tucker-Williams before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
The police chief said Cabo pulled his vehicle over and at least two passengers exited it to render aid to the 17-year-old — but then he fled the area before police arrived, ultimately parking his Jeep Cherokee away from the accident scene.
During the on-scene investigation, Schawl said, Tucker-Williams and another juvenile female provided false information to police, as did Cabo when he was interviewed later on the morning of Sept. 3.
Schawl said the injured female is recovering, but said medical information would not be released in her case.
He said his department’s patrol officers and criminal investigators used multiple tools to positively identify the vehicle and people involved in the Sept. 3 incident.
The Indiana police chief said on-scene assistance was provided by Citizens’ Ambulance Service and investigative assistance was provided by local businesses turning over surveillance video, as well as the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and, from Cambria County, Johnstown and West Hills Regional police departments and county detectives.
