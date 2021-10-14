JOHNSTOWN — The wheels of justice are turning slowly in matters surrounding the death of a Philadelphia man who was murdered in Johnstown then whose body was dumped along a road in West Wheatfield Township.
State police said Wednesday the extradition of Dionte Demond Jones, 28, of Johnstown, from Fayetteville, N.C., to western Pennsylvania is still pending.
Jones was apprehended earlier this month by the United States Marshals Service and was lodged in the Hoke County (N.C.) Jail.
He faces one count of criminal homicide in the death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, whose body was discovered by a highway maintenance worker on Jan. 21 along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road, as he was inspecting drainage.
That was two days after Green, also known as Dashawn Green-Brewster, was reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department.
Meanwhile, two women alleged to have helped Jones have had their preliminary hearings continued from this week.
Janayah Precious Smith, 23, awaits a hearing now scheduled for Nov. 9 at 1:45 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Michael Musulin on four felony counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.
Smith remains in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. Smith’s mother, Joyce Ann Smith, 58, also was charged with similar counts. She remains in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending what now is a 1:30 p.m. hearing on Nov. 9 before Musulin.