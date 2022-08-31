Court gavel

JOHNSTOWN — A year since 31 people, 29 from Pennsylvania and one each from Delaware and California, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, largely in Cambria and Indiana counties, a Johnstown woman has pleaded guilty to one count of such a violation.

Pittsburgh United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Willette Cooper, 40, pleaded guilty to what was termed a lesser included offense in a superseding indictment — admitting that she conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 or more grams of a mix of crack cocaine and heroin.

