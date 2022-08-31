JOHNSTOWN — A year since 31 people, 29 from Pennsylvania and one each from Delaware and California, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, largely in Cambria and Indiana counties, a Johnstown woman has pleaded guilty to one count of such a violation.
Pittsburgh United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Willette Cooper, 40, pleaded guilty to what was termed a lesser included offense in a superseding indictment — admitting that she conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 or more grams of a mix of crack cocaine and heroin.
Chung said Cooper entered that plea before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson, admitting that she had been involved in a conspiracy that began on our about April 2019 and continued through July 2021.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2023. The law provides for a sentence of five to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5 million. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Most of those indicted in August 2021 are Johnstown residents, but four are from Philadelphia, and one each from Conshohocken in suburban Philadelphia, Turtle Creek in suburban Pittsburgh, and Indiana.
Chung said Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case against Cooper on behalf of the government.
She said the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Cooper.
Additional agencies involved included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, and various law enforcement agencies in Indiana and Cambria County, including the district attorneys’ offices in both counties and Indiana Borough Police Department.