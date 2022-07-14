JOHNSTOWN — A former Johnstown resident, indicted with 30 others by a federal grand jury in Johnstown in August 2021, has pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal narcotics laws.
United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Mary Lou Nelson, 59, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense of conspiring to distribute a substance containing detectable amounts of cocaine base and fentanyl before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Nov. 29. The law provides for 5-40 years in prison and/or a fine of$5 million.
Nelson was among 29 Pennsylvanians indicted, along with one each from Delaware and California, in a case focused on Cambria and Indiana counties.
Most of those indicted from Pennsylvania are Johnstown residents, but four are from Philadelphia, and one each from Conshohocken in suburban Philadelphia, Turtle Creek in suburban Pittsburgh, and one from Indiana.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The prosecution was a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Nelson.
Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and State Police, Cambria and Indiana county district attorneys’ offices, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Borough Police Department, and police departments in Cambria Township, Johnstown, Upper Yoder Township, Richland Township, Ferndale and other communities.
Some of those indicted had a criminal history in other matters, some involving drugs, in Indiana County.
Ruby Ann Gil, 31, was listed by the U.S. Attorney’s office as being from Indiana, though Indiana County court records give her a Johnstown address.
In March, Gil pleaded guilty to two drug-related offenses before Gibson, who scheduled sentencing in her case for Aug. 4.
Shawn Michael Howard, 48, of Johnstown, is serving one to three years on guilty pleas in two cases involving bad checks, after he was sentenced on May 20 by Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
“Each and every day, members of our county are negatively impacted by the scourge of narcotics trafficking,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said after the indictments were announced for Nelson and others in August 2021.
“Crimes such as thefts, DUIs, assaults and even murder are committed for the sole purpose of obtaining money to buy more drugs,” Manzi said. “Cooperative efforts between local, state and federal law enforcement that focus our collective efforts on stopping large-scale drug trafficking operations help everyone in our community.”