A former resident of Johnstown has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release in federal court after her guilty plea to a count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.
Acting Pittsburgh United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said Wednesday that Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson had imposed the sentence on Mary Lou Nelson, 60, one of 31 people indicted in 2021 by a federal grand jury on charges of violating federal narcotics laws in Cambria and Indiana counties.
Most of those indicted are Johnstown residents, but four are from Philadelphia, and one each from Conshohocken in suburban Philadelphia, Turtle Creek in suburban Pittsburgh, and Indiana.
According to information presented to the court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon, Nelson conspired from on or about April 2019 to on or about July 2021 to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as “crack”, a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Nelson.
Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and State Police, Cambria and Indiana county district attorneys’ offices, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Borough Police Department, and police departments in Cambria Township, Johnstown, Upper Yoder Township, Richland Township, Ferndale and other communities.