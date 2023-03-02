A former resident of Johnstown has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release in federal court after her guilty plea to a count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Acting Pittsburgh United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said Wednesday that Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson had imposed the sentence on Mary Lou Nelson, 60, one of 31 people indicted in 2021 by a federal grand jury on charges of violating federal narcotics laws in Cambria and Indiana counties.

