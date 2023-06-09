Court gavel

PITTSBURGH — A former Johnstown resident has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on her conviction of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Amber Lingafelt, 40, who pleaded guilty last September to one count of a superseding indictment involving a conspiracy between April 2019 and July 2021 to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture containing crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.