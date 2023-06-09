PITTSBURGH — A former Johnstown resident has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on her conviction of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.
Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Amber Lingafelt, 40, who pleaded guilty last September to one count of a superseding indictment involving a conspiracy between April 2019 and July 2021 to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture containing crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
In August 2021, Lingafelt was among 31 people indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case focused on Cambria and Indiana counties.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said the prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.
Rivetti commended the FBI Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations for the probe that led to a successful prosecution of Lingafelt.
Multiple other agencies also were involved, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria and Indiana County District Attorneys’ Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, and local police from Indiana Borough and other departments in Cambria County.
