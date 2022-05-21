Among actions Friday before Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges:
• Bailey C. Morris, 24, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, was sentenced by Judge Michael T. Clark to 90 days to five years in Indiana County Jail, followed by one year of probation, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence and open lewdness following a Feb. 28, 2021, incident.
Indiana Borough Police were investigating a hit-and-run in downtown Indiana, where witnesses told police of a white sport utility vehicle that hit a pole and fled the intersection of Philadelphia and Seventh Streets.
A trail of fluid led police to the disabled vehicle, where Morris admitted having one drink at a downtown tavern, then told police “you got me” and fell onto the hood of the SUV as he was placed under arrest.
He was written up by officers for open lewdness after he reportedly urinated on the floor of the police car garage in the borough building.
Police said Morris first refused to take a blood test but did so under a court order and was found with a blood alcohol level of 0.234 percent, almost three times the legal threshold for intoxication.
• Shawn M. Howard, 47, of Johnstown, was sentenced by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to one to three years in a state correctional institution, and assessed fines, costs and restitution, for 2021 first degree misdemeanors of passing bad checks and theft by deception.
Howard was in Indiana County Jail when he was indicted along with 30 others in August 2021 by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case focused on Cambria and Indiana counties. That case still is moving through the United States District Court for Western Pennsylvania.
• Michelle D. Lezanic, 40, of Creekside, was placed on probation for six months by Judge Clark, with the restrictive condition that she serve 20 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a 2021 incident of driving under the influence. She also was assessed a fine and costs.
Lezanic and her passenger, a Shelocta man, were treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center for injuries suffered when her pickup truck struck an embankment and a tree along Route 110 west of Blue Spruce Road in Rayne Township on May 5, 2021.