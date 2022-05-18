An arrest has been reported in a carjacking that happened in Indiana Borough after last fall’s Indiana University of Pennsylvania homecoming.
“Indiana Borough Police Detectives, working cooperatively with investigators from the City of Philadelphia Police Department, have identified one of three males involved in the robbery of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 200 block of West Avenue on Oct. 3, 2021,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect is a juvenile. IBPD said charges were filed through Indiana County’s juvenile court process and include conspiracy to commit robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
“The stolen vehicle was recovered in Philadelphia on Oct. 7, 2021, and since that date additional investigative leads were followed resulting in one of the suspects being identified as a juvenile male from Philadelphia who was visiting over Homecoming weekend,” Schawl continued.
The Indiana police chief said the identities of the other involved males continue being investigated.
As IBPD reported following the incident, officers were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, and found a male 18-year-old IUP student who said he had just parked his 2011 Toyota Camry along the 200 block of West Avenue and saw three Black males approach his vehicle.
Police said the victim had just emerged from the car with another IUP student who had been in the passenger seat.
The driver told IBPD that the shortest of the three males approached his driver’s side door and told him to turn over his keys.
The driver told police he said “no,” and a thin, Black male pulled up his shirt and showed a handgun in his waistband with an extended magazine, police said.
The driver said the gunman was wearing some kind of black face covering.
The two IUP students told police they saw the trio take over the car and drive it north onto West Avenue and then west on School Street toward Oakland Avenue.
Police said the car, which has a Pennsylvania plate, KDQ9956, was entered into the National Crime Information Center computer as a stolen vehicle.
As Schawl told Indiana Borough Council at its first meeting after homecoming, generally speaking, the annual alumni weekend was a subdued event.
The carjacking happened after homecoming events had ended.