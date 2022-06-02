BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Authorities in the Blairsville area were out early Wednesday in what turned out to be a successful search for a lost kayaker first reported missing between Strangford Road and Wyotech Park along the Conemaugh River.
Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 1:54 a.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
The two companies began a search on foot along the Conemaugh River. At 2:58 a.m., ICEMA dispatched a drone team to assist in the search.
After that, Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook, the kayaker was found in the woods east of Wyotech Park and all units were cleared from the search.