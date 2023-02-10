KITTANNING — Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton announced Thursday that a Kiskiminetas Township man was convicted on multiple counts of child abuse in a jury trial in Armstrong County Common Pleas Court.

Charlton said Adam Edward Stem, 38, was found guilty of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses, a felony of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault, also felonies of the first degree; and three counts of endangering the welfare of children, felonies of the third degree.

