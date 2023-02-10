KITTANNING — Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton announced Thursday that a Kiskiminetas Township man was convicted on multiple counts of child abuse in a jury trial in Armstrong County Common Pleas Court.
Charlton said Adam Edward Stem, 38, was found guilty of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses, a felony of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault, also felonies of the first degree; and three counts of endangering the welfare of children, felonies of the third degree.
The trial was conducted over four days before Armstrong County Common Pleas Judge Chase G. McClister in Kittanning.
Stem was arrested in November 2020, following an investigation by former Kiski Township Police Sergeant Tom Dessell, into a report of a sexual assault of a minor at a residence in the township.
Charlton said the primary juvenile victim was forensically interviewed at Kay’s Cottage Child Advocacy Center, during which the child disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of Stem, a relative.
The Armstrong County district attorney said siblings of the juvenile victim were also interviewed in the course of the investigation.
Charlton said the jury reached a unanimous verdict of guilty on all counts after approximately one hour of deliberation.
She said witnesses presented by First Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Lozzi included family members.
“These children have waited over two years for this day, and have never wavered,” Lozzi said. “They testified bravely against a family member, which had to be extremely difficult for these children.”
Also testifying were Kay’s Cottage forensic interviewer Deana Kirkland, Armstrong County Children, Youth & Families caseworker Kylie Simmons, Dr. Karen Morris of A Child’s Place CAC, and Sgt. Dessell.
“The children in our community are safer today because of the hard work and dedication of these individuals,” Charlton said.
Dessell said the investigation and prosecution of the case was a “great collaboration between Kay’s Cottage and the DA’s office, which brought justice and closure for the victims in the case.”
McClister revoked Stem’s bond and ordered a sexual offenders assessment. Sentencing is scheduled for May 25.