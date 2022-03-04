A woman with ties to several Kiski Valley communities has been sentenced to one to five years in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Clymer.
Indiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael T. Clark administered that sentence Thursday to Jacqueline D. Pratt, 52, who was listed as having an Avonmore, Westmoreland County, address.
She also has had addresses in Saltsburg, Indiana County, and Apollo, Armstrong County, and currently resides in the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, Lycoming County.
The charge for which Pratt was sentenced Thursday was filed after a traffic stop in November 2020 in Clymer.
A year before that, she was charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
In July 2021 Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton announced Pratt’s conviction for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony, along with misdemeanor possession charges.