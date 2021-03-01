Combined efforts by the homeowners and volunteer firefighters contained the damage caused by a stove fire Sunday night in a mobile home along Riddle Road in East Mahoning Township.
Marion Center, Clymer and Plumville volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with a rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 8:02 p.m. Sunday by Indiana County Emergency Management.
According to a Facebook post by Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, the fire had spread to the wall, but only minor damage was reported and the family was able to stay in the mobile home overnight.
Marion Center’s department said other volunteers were called to assist with ventilation and overhaul.