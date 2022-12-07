GREEN TOWNSHIP — Dixonville Moose Lodge 833 is posting its “huge thank you” to the fire departments who quickly took care of a kitchen fire at their hall along Route 403 North in Green Township on Monday night.

“We are so lucky to have such great departments in our area,” Moose members said, referring in this case to the Commodore, Clymer, Marion Center, Cherryhill Township and Northern Cambria Hope volunteer firefighters.

