GREEN TOWNSHIP — Dixonville Moose Lodge 833 is posting its “huge thank you” to the fire departments who quickly took care of a kitchen fire at their hall along Route 403 North in Green Township on Monday night.
“We are so lucky to have such great departments in our area,” Moose members said, referring in this case to the Commodore, Clymer, Marion Center, Cherryhill Township and Northern Cambria Hope volunteer firefighters.
Lodge 833 also was thankful for “all the extra hands who helped clean up after” the 6 p.m. fire Monday.
According to a post on the Marion Center department’s Facebook page, the fire was behind a stove. Firefighters knocked it down and contained it to the kitchen.
The Moose lodge said it would resume normal hours Tuesday, “but the kitchen will still be closed for the foreseeable future. We appreciate your understanding during this time.”