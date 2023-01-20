A Kittanning man with a record on both sides of the Armstrong-Indiana county line has been committed to the State Correctional Institution at Mercer for 21 months to seven years for a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence.
Raine L. Mechling, 27, who recently has been lodged at the state prison in Mercer County, faced Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark on Thursday. He also assessed him costs and a fine for an incident on Sept. 27, 2020, in Indiana Borough.
He also faces charges of drug possession, giving false identification to a Kittanning state trooper, driving with a suspended license and other counts stemming from a March 8, 2022, incident in Parks Township.
Charges were filed on Jan. 4 before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Mechling on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. Other cases also were brought before Clark Thursday:
• Brian R. Beam, 42, of Altoona, pleaded guilty to a 2021 misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail.
• Richard A. Coughlin, 37, of Homer City, pleaded guilty to a 2022 misdemeanor DUI case and was also committed to the county jail for 72 hours to six months. He also was placed on one year’s probation for a 2022 misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, a term that will run consecutively to his jail time.
• Steven J. Schopperth, 21, of Punxsutawney, pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor DUI count. He was committed to the county jail for 45 days, then placed on probation for five years less 45 days, with the restrictive condition of serving 90 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Costs and fines also were assessed Thursday in other cases before Clark.
In a separate matter, Matthew W. Ickes, 42, currently lodged in the Indiana County Jail, had parole and street time revoked in two 2021 DUI cases.
