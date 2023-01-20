A Kittanning man with a record on both sides of the Armstrong-Indiana county line has been committed to the State Correctional Institution at Mercer for 21 months to seven years for a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence.

Raine L. Mechling, 27, who recently has been lodged at the state prison in Mercer County, faced Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark on Thursday. He also assessed him costs and a fine for an incident on Sept. 27, 2020, in Indiana Borough.