EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A trooper assigned to the Kittanning Pennsylvania State Police barracks has been cited for what the PSP Internal Affairs Division calls an allegation of unwarranted use of force.
PSP spokespersons in Harrisburg said Trooper Nickolas Elliott was cited for a summary count of harassment and suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.
In a statement, the state police said it does not tolerate such action in any situation and takes such allegations seriously.
According to the docket filed with Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen in Kittanning, Elliott, 30, was cited for a June 27 incident in East Franklin Township, a municipality west and north of Kittanning in Armstrong County.
Other details of the alleged incident were not available, and the docket only says that Owen is “awaiting (a) plea” from Elliott, a standard processing status for that summary count.
Elliott enlisted in the PSP in October 2016 and graduated as a member of the state police’s 148th cadet class. He was assigned to the patrol section of the Kittanning barracks, a part of Troop D which is based in Butler and also includes barracks in Beaver, New Castle and Mercer.