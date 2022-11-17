A 51-year-old Blairsville man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime after his arrest Wednesday night for a stabbing along North Fourth and Oak streets in Indiana Borough.
In a press release issued at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Borough Police Department said Billy J. Fridley was arrested after the 5 p.m. incident in which a male in his late 30s was stabbed. Police Chief Justin Schawl said the two men knew each other and Wednesday's assault followed a past incident.
The victim's name was not released. Schawl said Citizens' Ambulance responded and provided immediate aid.
Schawl's release said IBPD criminal investigators charged the suspect with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing instruments of a crime. Upon arrival, Schawl said, officers located the victim, the alleged perpetrator and witnesses. The police chief said there is no risk to community safety.
When Fridley was arraigned at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, he was listed in the state courts record as Billy J. Findley. On Thursday morning, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the IBPD report about the suspect's name being Billy J. Fridley was correct.
Steffee set bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.
Story updated at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17.