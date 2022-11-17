87571386

Close-up of emergency lights

 Hemera Technologies

A 51-year-old Blairsville man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond, charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime after his arrest Wednesday night for a stabbing along North Fourth and Oak streets in Indiana Borough.

In a press release issued at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Borough Police Department said Billy J. Fridley was arrested after the 5 p.m. incident in which a male in his late 30s was stabbed. Police Chief Justin Schawl said the two men knew each other and Wednesday's assault followed a past incident.